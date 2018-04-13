Russia’s top diplomat: Chemical attack in Syria’s Douma staged by foreign special services

Russia has indisputable data that the chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma was staged by special services of a foreign country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, TASS reports.

"We have the irrefutable data that this [chemical attack] was staged," the minister stressed.

"And the intelligence service of a country, which is now seeking to be first in the ranks of the Russophobic campaign, was involved in this staged event," Lavrov pointed out.