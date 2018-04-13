Baku has best conditions for trampoline gymnastics competitions - Portugal gymnasts

2018-04-13 15:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The best conditions have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku for the competitions in trampoline gymnastics, Portuguese trampoline gymnast Diogo Abreu, who participated in 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling, told Trend April 13.

“This is my fourth time in Baku, and I really like to perform here,” he said.

“I had an injury in early March, but I recovered, so the preparation for the championship took less time. Because of this I had to reduce complexity of the elements a little,” he said.

In turn, Abreu’s teammate Diogo Ganchinho, noted that the most important goal is to win medals in team competitions.