Ankara police disperses demonstrators who asked to halt emergency state (PHOTO)

2018-04-13 15:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The police in Turkey's capital city Ankara dispersed protestors, who demanded the lifting of the emergency state imposed in the country, Turkish media reported on April 13.

Reportedly, about 100 people have today gathered in front of the building of the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Turkey and demanded the lifting of the emergency state.

The Ankara Police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Earlier the Republican People's Party (CHP) demanded the government to abolish the state of emergency.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has said that the state of emergency will be extended in Turkey.