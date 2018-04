Italy's president says faces political deadlock, to wait 'a few days'

President Sergio Mattarella said on Friday he would wait “a few days” to see how to resolve Italy’s political stalemate after a fresh round of consultations made no progress in efforts to build a coalition government, Reuters reports.

“I will wait a few days, and then I will evaluate how to proceed to break the deadlock,” he told reporters at the end of two days of fruitless talks aimed at overcoming last month’s inconclusive national election.