Finalists of double mini-trampoline event named in Baku

2018-04-13 15:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Finalists of the double mini-trampoline event have been named at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku April 13.

Following the qualification, Spain's gymnasts Robert Vilarasau and Acoran De La Santa Cruz, Russia's gymnasts Mikhail Iurev and Timofei Lazutin, Portugal's athlete Henrique Moreira, UK's athletes Ryan Devine and Fraser McLeod and Germany’s athlete Maurice Maywald reached the finals.

Azerbaijan's gymnast Tofig Aliyev, who scored 61,300 points following qualification, failed to reach the finals.