JPMorgan profit jumps on higher interest rates, lower taxes

2018-04-13 16:01 | www.trend.az | 1

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 35 percent surge in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher interest rates for loans and lower taxes, Reuters reports.

The bank's net income rose to $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $6.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated earnings of $2.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Income tax expense was down 8.6 percent at $2.56 billion as the U.S. corporate tax rate fell.

Net interest income rose 9 percent to $13.5 billion, driven by higher interest rates and increased lending.