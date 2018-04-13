China to set up free trade zone on southern island of Hainan

China will set up an international free trade zone and port on the southern island of Hainan, state radio said on Friday, quoting President Xi Jinping, amid speculation it is trying to set up a rival to the trading and financial hub of Hong Kong, Reuters reports.

Xi pledged earlier this week to further open China’s economy and cut tariffs this year in a speech in Hainan seen as an attempt to defuse an escalating trade dispute with the United States.

There has been speculation that China intends to establish Hainan as a rival to free-wheeling Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997.