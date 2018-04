Erdogan: Turkey to resolutely fight against terrorists in Iraq and Syria

2018-04-13 16:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will resolutely fight terrorists in Iraq and Syria, the Turkish media cited the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying April 13.

Erdogan added that presently, the Turkish Armed Forces continue to carry out the Operation Olive Branch in Syria.

"The world community must know that the Turkish Armed Forces have released Syria’s territory, rather than occupied it," the president said.