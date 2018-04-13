Tajik president may visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Tajikistan Hasan Mammadzade has presented credentials to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Emomali Rahmon congratulated Hasan Mammadzade on the beginning of his activity and wished him success.

During the conversation, the ambassador conveyed to Emomali Rahmon the greetings and the best wishes of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides exchanged views on the further development of relations between the two friendly and fraternal countries and the development of bilateral ties in the economic, trade, humanitarian and cultural spheres.

Official visit of President Emomali Rahmon to Azerbaijan was also discussed.

Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev for his greetings and best wishes, and also asked to convey his greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Ilham Aliyev’s victory in the presidential election on April 11.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani ambassador said that he will spare no effort for the development of bilateral relations during his diplomatic career and noted that he will make efforts for the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in all spheres.

During the further conversation, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon spoke about the great leader Heydar Aliyev and noted that he was a great world-class politician and that such persons rarely appear in history.

