Uzbek government supports e-commerce projects

2018-04-13 16:46 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Projects aimed at developing Uzbekistan's economy has been presented in country's Mirzaabad region with the participation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek president's office announced.

Mirziyoyev drew attention to the Social web solution program, which is designed to expand the scale of electronic commerce, as well as to create convenience for the population when receiving social services via internet.