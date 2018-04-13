Turkish parliament to discuss extension of emergency state

2018-04-13 16:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish parliament will discuss extension of the emergency state for the seventh time, Turkish media reported on April 13.

The issue of extending the emergency state in Turkey will be discussed at the parliament on April 18.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has said that the state of emergency will be extended in Turkey.

But it was also reported that the emergency state in Turkey, which was introduced after the military coup attempt, will be canceled in February 2018.