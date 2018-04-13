Azerbaijani gymnast: Participation in European Championships in Baku - good experience

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The participation in the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku is a good experience, Azerbaijani athlete Tofig Aliyev told Trend April 13.

"I think that my performance was not bad, the coach was also pleased,” he said. “For the first time I have participated in the European Championships."

The gymnast added that the fans, including his relatives, provided great support.