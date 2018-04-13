Russia still wants to continue dialogue with EU, top diplomat says

Russia is ready to cooperate with the European Union in addressing regional and international problems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok on Friday, TASS reports.

"Russia is interested in continuing dialogue with the European Union," Lavrov noted. "We’ve got common interests in the war on terror, illegal migration and drug trafficking. As we confirmed to our European colleagues, we will be ready for such work to the degree the Europeans themselves will be ready for it."