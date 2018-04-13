Azerbaijan’s Grishunin: My task is to enter Top-3 in Trampoline Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s athlete, Ilya Grishunin, is keen to take the highest possible place on the pedestal at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

"My individual task is to take the highest possible place on the pedestal at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku," he told Trend.

“We have been preparing for these competitions for three months, it was hard. Now it remains only to psychologically endure, because after all, as we think with my teammate – it is harder to perform at home. My task is to take the highest possible place in individual competitions. For me, this place is within the Top-3. I will try to do this, no matter how hard it is,” said Grishunin.

He noted that the competition among European countries is very high.

“This is more than five traditionally strong countries, and there are two people from each country, and each of them claims to enter Top-3,” said the athlete.

He noted that during the European Championship in Spain in 2016, he failed to perform well.