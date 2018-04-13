China's Hainan Airlines cancels flights after missile warning

Concern about an aerial missile attack in Syria and the warning issued by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) caused China's Hainan Airlines to cancel a flight from Shanghai scheduled to land today in Tel Aviv. The company stated that it canceled the flight because of Eurocontrol's warning. Since the flight did not reach Israel, today's flight from Tel Aviv to Shanghai was also canceled, Globes reports.

At this stage, the Hainan flight to Tel Aviv tonight from Beijing, due to take off at 9:00 PM, is still on schedule, but passengers are advised to watch for new announcements in case the company decides to withdraw the flight.

As a result of the cancelation, 265 passengers who did not take off to their destinations were sent to hotels and alternate flights with other airlines, including Aeroflot, Turkish Airlines, El Al, and tonight's Hainan flight to Beijing (provided that it does take off). Many Chinese passengers who were to have traveled to Israel chose to call off their trip, and their money will be refunded.