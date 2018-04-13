Erdogan says he mulled Syrian issue with Putin, Trump

2018-04-13 17:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that steps that could lead to peace in Syria were discussed during the phone talks with his Russian and US counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Turkish media reported on April 13.

"Most of all [in the talks with Putin and Trump] we touched upon Syria, what we can do to achieve peace there as quickly as possible. As for use of chemical weapons, both our position and position of international community is clear," the president said, noting that everyone harshly condemn the use of chemical weapons.