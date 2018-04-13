ADB expects growth of Kazakhstan's economy in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) expects a 3.2 percent growth of Kazakhstan’s economy in 2018 and a 3.5 percent growth in 2019, Kazakh media reported citing the ADB press service.

Higher commodity prices and investment inflow will enable revival of business activity in Kazakhstan, according to ADB.

ADB said the average economy growth in Central Asia increased to 4.3 percent in 2017 from 2.7 percent a year earlier, as the recession in Azerbaijan ended and growth accelerated in six other economies, in particular in Kazakhstan. (ADB includes Azerbaijan in its Central Asia reports).