Oil steady, on track for biggest weekly gain since July

2018-04-13 | www.trend.az

Oil prices steadied on Friday, heading for their largest weekly gain since July after U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments about possible military action in Syria and reports of dwindling global oil stocks, Reuters reports.

Recovering from earlier losses, Brent crude LCOc1 was up 28 cents at $72.30 a barrel by 1301 GMT and set for a weekly gain of almost 8 percent, or about $5.

U.S. crude for May delivery CLc1 rose 28 cents to $67.35, up more than 8 percent, or about $5, for the week.

“You have to put today’s moves in the context of the last three days. There hasn’t been any particular change today in terms of geopolitics or fundamental data,” said Harry Tchilinguirian of BNP Paribas.

Both oil benchmarks hit their highest since late 2014 on Wednesday after Trump warned that missiles “will be coming” in response to a suspected gas attack in Syria and after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles over Riyadh.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that an attack on Syria “could be very soon or not so soon at all”, raising the prospect that an attack might not be as imminent as he seemed to suggest the previous day.

“As we start the last day of the week, we feel that the geopolitical risks are not as high as feared three days ago,” Petromatrix said in a note.