Ukraine’s athlete notes high competition at European Championships in Baku

2018-04-13 17:57 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Impressions of participation in the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku are great, Ukraine’s athlete Diana Tuvakbaieva told Trend April 13.

"The hall is very good at the National Gymnastics Arena,” she said. “The atmosphere is positive. All the necessary conditions have been created for athletes. Everything has been perfectly organized. Fans greatly support athletes.”

Tuvakbaieva said that she was fascinated by Baku.