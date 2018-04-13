Putin, Macron discuss situation in Syria — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have held a telephone call on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

When asked if the two leaders had discussed the situation in Syria, he said: "yes, the conversation touched upon that."

The Russian presidential spokesman said that the conversation’s details would be provided later.

Putin and Macron ordered the countries’ defense and foreign ministers to maintain a close contact to de-escalate tensions in Syria, the Kremlin press service said.

"The sides continued exchanging views on the current situation in Syria which escalated after claims on the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma," the statement said.

"The leaders ordered the defense and foreign ministers to maintain a close contact with the goal of de-escalating the current situation," it said.

The Russian leader called to carry out a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident in Syria’s Douma and avoid unfounded accusations against anyone until the investigation was over.