New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Gobustan railway station (PHOTO)

2018-04-13 18:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The work to lay two new switches has started at the Gobustan railway station in Azerbaijan, the Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message April 13.

The work is being carried out as part of the overhaul of the 600-kilometer section of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

The process of replacing switches at the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway has been going on since September 2016.

The first new railroad switch was installed Sept. 9, 2016.