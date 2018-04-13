Uzbekistan to launch new system of customs control

An absolutely new system of customs control, based on generally accepted international norms and standards, will be introduced in Uzbekistan on July 1, 2018, according to the decree of the head of state.

Preliminary declaration of imported goods before their actual arrival to the customs territory of the republic will probably become one of the most important possibilities for business. Under the current legislation, customs clearance is carried out only upon the arrival of the goods in the country.

From July 1, the entrepreneur will be able to declare the goods in advance before they arrive in Uzbekistan and dispose of them immediately after passing the checkpoints at the border.

Also, participants in foreign economic activities have the right to fill out and submit cargo customs declarations online without recourse to customs brokers. This will seriously reduce the cost of clearance procedures at customs.