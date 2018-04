Azerbaijani gymnast reaches double mini-trampoline finals at European Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova has reached the finals in the double mini-trampoline event at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku April 13.

In the qualification, Seljan Magsudova scored 64,500 points.