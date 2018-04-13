ODIHR preliminary conclusions on Azerbaijani election are absurd: expert

2018-04-13 18:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

The prejudiced report of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) on the presidential election in Azerbaijan surely causes regret, expert Arzu Nagiyev told Trend on April 13.

He made the remarks commenting on the preliminary conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR presented at a press conference on April 12. The mission, which voiced opinions not reflecting the reality observed at the election, announced that the final report will be made public within two months.

The expert noted that observers from European countries had repeatedly stated that the electoral process was held transparently and in compliance with international standards.