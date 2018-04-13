Azerbaijani, Afghan presidents hold phone talk

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the press service of the Azerbaijani president said in a statement.

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his presidential activity for the development of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Mohammad Ashraf Ghani for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state expressed confidence in further development of relations between the two countries.

