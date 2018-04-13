Ukraine to supply raw materials for Azerbaijan's industry

2018-04-13 18:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Ukraine's state enterprise Kharkiv Electrotyazhmash will supply the necessary raw materials for production of industrial goods at the Sumgait Technologies Park (STP), the STP told Trend on April 13.

A deal on cooperation was signed by Director General of STP Emin Mammadov and the acting director of SE Plant Electrotyazhmash Dmitry Kostyuk.

Under the agreement, the parties will be engaged in development of the country's industrial sectors in the future and will unite efforts to create new technologies.