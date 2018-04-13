Finalists announced at European Championships tumbling event in Baku

2018-04-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Finalists of the tumbling event among juniors at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku have been announced.

Following the qualification, Russian gymnasts Diana Bratkova and Elina Stepanova, gymnasts from UK Jessica Brain and Kaitlin Lafferty, France's Manon Morancais and Candy Briere-Vetillard, Portugal’s Mariana Cascalheira and Belgium's Anna Buyens reached the finals.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.