21 sentenced to life in Feb. 28 post-modern coup case

In a landmark ruling, a Turkish court ruled for aggravated life imprisonment for 21 suspects, including former Chief of Staff Gen. Ismail Hakki Karadayi and his deputy Gen. Cevik Bir, in the Feb. 28, 1997 post-modern coup case Daily Sabah Reported

In addition to Karadayi and Bir, former First Army Commander Gen. Cetin Dogan, former Gendarmerie Commander Gen. Fevzi Turkeri, former National Security Council (MGK) Secretary General Gen. İlhan Kilic and former Council of Higher Education (YÖK) President Kemal Guruz were also sentenced for for the charges of attempting to overthrow the legitimate government through use of force.

The sentence was reduced to life imprisonment, whereas the defendants were not arrested due to old age and health problems. The defendants were banned from leaving the country and will remain under judicial control.

The court acquitted 68 suspects.

An ultimatum to the government by powerful military on Feb. 28, 1997 led to subsequent resignation of the government and further boosted a crackdown on mainly conservative people in the country. The coup did not involve killings - hence it was called a postmodern - but it disrupted the lives of people forced to drop out of school, dismissed from their jobs and jailed on trumped-up charges.

Karadayi served as the chief of the military staff from 1994 to 1998, at a time when the army put pressure on then-Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan and his conservative Welfare Party over "secular concerns." On Feb. 28, 1997, the military-dominated MGK threatened action if Erbakan did not back down. He resigned four months later, whereas the Welfare Party and its successor Virtue Party were banned by the Constitutional Court in Jan. 1998 and June 2001.