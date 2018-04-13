Opening ceremony of European Championships in Baku was amazing - fan

2018-04-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The opening ceremony of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku was amazing, Svetlana Aliyeva, a fan, told Trend.

“Everything was organized well, the opening ceremony was just amazing,” she noted. “We even took photos and shared them on our pages on social network, so I think these memories will stay with us for many years.”

Svetlana Aliyeva wished the Azerbaijani athletes great success at the competitions.