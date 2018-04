Azerbaijani gymnast reaches semifinals at European Championships in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani athlete Ilya Grishunin has reached the semifinals in the trampoline event at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

He scored 109,215 points.

Today is the second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 13.