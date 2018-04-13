Russia calls on West to think twice before launching strikes on Syria

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has called on the United States and other Western countries looking at a possible strike on Syria to think twice and stop driving the world to a red line, TASS reports.

"The situation is developing under a dangerous scenario, which is fraught with serious consequences to global security. In such an event, the entire responsibility will rest on the United States and its allies," he said. "We call on the leaders of these states to wise us, get back to the frames of international law and stop driving the world to a red line."

The Russian diplomat warned that negative developments around Syria are "fraught with global consequences."

The United States, in his words, has embarked on a path of unfolding a military scenario in Syria. "It is inadmissible," he underscored.

Russia has information that leaders of armed groups in Syria have been ordered to launch an offensive at the government troops’ positions as soon as the United States and its allies deliver airstrike on that country, he went on.