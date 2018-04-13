Gymnastics fan hails European Championships in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

It is great that such prestigious sporting events as the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling are held in Azerbaijan, Shalala Namazova, a fan, told Trend.

She stressed that all conditions were created for the fans.

“The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is very beautiful, the performances of athletes are spectacular, there is very positive atmosphere here,” she added.