Schedule of Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran) train to change

2018-04-13 20:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Schedule of traffic and the number of departures of the Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran)-Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan) international high-speed train No.15/16 will be changed, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend April 13.

Starting from April 15, the train will be sent every Sunday from Nakhchivan and every Wednesday from Mashhad starting from April 18.

“The functioning of the route is aimed at the sustainable development of friendly relations, strengthening of railway and tourist ties between the two countries,” the company said.