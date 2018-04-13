AZ EN RU TR
Schedule of Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran) train to change

2018-04-13 20:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Schedule of traffic and the number of departures of the Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran)-Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan) international high-speed train No.15/16 will be changed, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend April 13.

Starting from April 15, the train will be sent every Sunday from Nakhchivan and every Wednesday from Mashhad starting from April 18.

“The functioning of the route is aimed at the sustainable development of friendly relations, strengthening of railway and tourist ties between the two countries,” the company said.

No. 16 Nakhchivan-Mashhad

from April 15, 2018

departure every Sunday

high-speed train (Azerbaijan Railways CJSC)

once a week

No. 15 Mashhad-Nakhchivan

from April 19, 2018

arrival on Thursdays

Travel time:

47 hours 35 min.

Travel time:

29 hours 40 min.

Arrival

Stop

Departure

Intermediate points

Distance, km.

code

Arrival

Stop

Departure

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (GMT+4)

-

-

10-10

Nakhchivan

0

550803

07-05

-

-

10-28

Gara Bork

11

550822

-

-

6-47

-

-

10-43

Nehram

21

550841

-

-

6-32

-

-

11-04

Darasham

35

550875

-

-

6-11

11-25

20

11-45

Julfa (Azerbaijan)

45

550004

5-30

20

5-50

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (GMT+4:30)

12-40

120

14-40

Julfa (Iran)

50

03-45

110

05-35

17-05

