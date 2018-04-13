China warns 12 steel firms on environment, safety, compliance issues

2018-04-13 20:51 | www.trend.az | 2

China’s industry ministry on Friday said it has ordered 12 steel mills to come back into compliance following breaches of environmental, safety and other regulations, while it has removed another 19 companies from a qualified enterprises list, Reuters reports.

The breaches range from excessive pollution at Hebei Rongxin Iron and Steel Group to a failure by Shanxi Xintai Iron and Steel to submit a self-inspection report on time, according to a document published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Neither steel company could be reached for comment outside of normal business hours on Friday evening.

The MIIT has been stepping up its attempts to regulate the sprawling steel industry in China, the world’s biggest producer of the metal, while the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and local authorities have also intensified inspections and imposed restrictions on production in key steel cities.

“The inclusion on the rectification list (for the breaches) is a reminder and warning to the company,” MIIT said.