Cavusoglu, Stoltenberg to mull number of issues

2018-04-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will discuss a number of issues during Stoltenberg’s visit to Ankara on April 16, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message April 13.

It is expected that Stoltenberg will also meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the country’s Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, the report said.

It was earlier reported that Stoltenberg will visit Turkey on April 16.