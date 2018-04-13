Azerbaijani fans always greet athletes very warmly: Russian gymnast

2018-04-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani fans always greet athletes very warmly, Russian gymnast Mikhail Melnik told Trend April 13 after performing at the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

“Fans in Azerbaijan always support athletes from all countries,” Melnik said. “Our delegation includes 80 people and I think they will support all the team members. I am quite happy with my performance, though I probably didn’t have enough confidence.”

The Russian gymnast noted that he really liked the opening ceremony of the European Championships.