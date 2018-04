Armenians protest against Serzh Sargsyan 's premiership

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

Supporters of the leader of Armenia's “Civil Treaty” party Nikol Pashinyan are holding a rally at the Liberty Square in the center of Yerevan, Sputnik Armenia reported on April 13.

Reportedly, many people have joined the rally. The demonstrators protest against the extension of Serzh Sargsyan's power now in position of the prime minister.