India's Mahindra teams with Israel's Aeronautics on naval UAVs

2018-04-13

India's Mahindra Defense and Israeli drone developer Aeronautics Ltd. (TASE: ARCS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner for naval shipborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Aeronautics and Mahindra announced that they will offer a UAV system that can be launched and recovered from Indian warships, Globes reports.

Based in Yavne, south of Tel Aviv, Aeronautics provides integrated turnkey solutions based on unmanned systems platforms, payloads and communications for defense and civil applications. Aeronautics is the OEM of the Orbiter series of UAVs which has been sold in many countries globally.

The Aeronautics Orbiter 4 is an advanced multi-mission platform with an ability to carry and operate two different payloads simultaneously. With an open architecture, the Orbiter 4 can be specially adjusted to the needs of each mission. Among the different payloads the Orbiter 4 can carry are maritime patrol radar (MPR), cellular interception sensor, satellite communication, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), automatic identification system (AIS) and advanced electro-optic payload. Orbiter 4 capabilities include maximum endurance of up to 24 hours, maximum take-off weight of 50 kilograms, and maximum flight altitude of 18,000 feet while operating different payloads.

Mahindra Defense and Aeronautics have entered into this partnership to offer the maritime version of Orbiter 4 to the Indian Navy. The UAV will carry state of the art sensor payloads as required by Indian Navy and will be capable of being launched and recovered from small warships that do not have a helicopter deck including small warships that are around 50 meters in length. This UAV will be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.