Azerbaijani honorary trainer urges all to bring children to European Championships in Baku

2018-04-13 22:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s honorary rowing trainer Alexander Barabanov has called on everyone to bring their children to watch the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling held in Baku.

"I saw the competitions on TV, and really wanted to watch live," Barabanov, who came to cheer for the Azerbaijani gymnasts, told Trend.

Barabanov further highlighted the National Gymnastics Arena, which hosts the European Championships.

“I can say that here is an excellent hall, wonderful organization, cleanliness and accuracy. I urge all to bring children. I think that coaches should even cancel trainings and bring in pupils to watch the Championships. I think that it is better to watch big masters of sports once than hold training,” he said.