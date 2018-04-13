Azerbaijan always hospitably welcomes athletes: Portuguese gymnast

2018-04-13 22:32 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is welcoming athletes very hospitably, Portuguese gymnast Ana Rente said after her performance in the trampoline event of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

"I am very happy to return to Baku. I love Azerbaijan very much, because we have always been welcomed here very hospitably by absolutely wonderful people. The competitions are held here very well and we feel support of the spectators, who support each gymnast. It is nice," Rente told Trend.

Today was the second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 13.