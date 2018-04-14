UK was not involved in Douma incident - US State Department

The US Department of State announced on Friday that the UK was not involved in the alleged Syrian chemical attack that took place on April 7, Sputnik reported.

In addition, the department added that it "has very high level of confidence" that the Syrian government was behind the chemical weapons attack.

"The UK, I am confident in saying, had absolutely nothing to do with [the alleged chemical attack]," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters in a press briefing. "The exact kind or the mix of that [chemical weapon] we are still looking into."