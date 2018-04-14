Winners of trampoline competitions at European Championships in Baku awarded

2018-04-14 01:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted a ceremony to award the winners and prize-winners in men and women senior trampoline team competitions, as well as prize-winners of men and women junior team tumbling and double mini-trampoline competitions at the European Championships.

In women’s trampoline team competitions, gold medals were won by the national team of Belarus. Second place went to the French team and the Portuguese team grabbed bronze medals. In men’s trampoline team competitions too the gymnasts from Belarus were victorious. Silver medals were won by the team of Russia, while the third place went to the team from Ukraine.