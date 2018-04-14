German inflation rises in March: official figures

German inflation rose in March, figures by the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday, Xinhua reported.

According to the Wiesbaden-based government statisticians, consumer prices in Germany were 1.6 percent higher in March than in the same period 2017. The federal statistical office hereby confirmed an earlier preliminary estimate.

Although the German inflation rate consequently rose from 1.4 percent in February, it still remained shy of the official goal of "close to, but below" 2 percent set by the European Central Bank (ECB) for the wider eurozone.

The Federal Statistical Office mainly attributed the monthly rise to an increase of food prices, which rose 2.9 percent from last March. Meanwhile, the average cost of package holidays was up 3.2 percent driven by the national Easter holiday.