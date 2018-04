Mexico's president to meet U.S. VP Pence in Peru

Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto will meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Summit of the Americas in Peru on Saturday morning, the Mexican government said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The meeting comes as the two countries and Canada appear to be moving towards a deal on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

