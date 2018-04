Paris: Students, rail workers, medical staff rally against Macron's reforms

Hundreds of students, rail workers, medical staff as well as post office workers took to the streets of Paris to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's labour reform on Friday, Press TV reported.

Protesters marched from Tolbiac University to Salpetriere Hospital, stating that the strike convergence aims to "reverse the government propaganda."