Around 500 migrants rescued off Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea

2018-04-14 04:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Around 500 migrants were rescued close off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, the Italian coast guard said, Sputnik reported.

A ship of the European Union’s EUNAVFOR mission in the Mediterranean and German humanitarian vessel Sea Watch 3 took part in three rescue operations coordinated by Italy, the coast guard added.

In recent years, the European countries have been facing a large-scale migration crisis with hundreds of thousands of people arriving in the EU member states from the Middle East and Northern Africa in order to find asylum or better living conditions.