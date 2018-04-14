Pence announces $16 million for Venezuelan migrants

2018-04-14 06:26 | www.trend.az | 2

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced in Peru on Friday that Washington was giving $16 million to help Venezuelans who have fled the country’s economic crisis, some of which would go to host communities in Colombia and Brazil, Reuters reported.

Pence was in Lima to attend the Summit of the Americas that gathers regional heads of state on Friday and Saturday. Trump canceled his scheduled visit to the summit to focus on the crisis in Syria.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news