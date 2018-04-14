Israel says U.S.-led strikes have enforced Syria red line

2018-04-14 09:40 | www.trend.az | 2

U.S.-led strikes in Syria have enforced a red line set for President Bashar al-Assad on the use of chemical weapons, an Israeli official said on Saturday, Reuters reports.

“Last year, President Trump made clear that the use of chemical weapons crosses a red line. Tonight, under American leadership, the United States, France and the United Kingdom enforced that line,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news