Russian gymnast impressed by organization of European Championships in Baku

2018-04-14 09:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

All conditions created for athletes at the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku meet the highest requirements, Russian gymnast Dmitri Zenkin told Trend.

Zenkin further highlighted the National Gymnastics Arena, which hosts the European Championships.

"The hall is beautiful. I like everything here. I can say that I am delighted," the gymnast added.