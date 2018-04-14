Unemployment rate in Iran sees slight increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran’s unemployment rate has increased, according to a report released by the country’s Statistical Center.

The center said on April 10 that, the unemployment rate among Iranians aged over 10 in winter 2018 was 12.1 percent, 0.2 percent more compared to autumn of 2017.

Meanwhile the rate indicates a fall by 0.4 percent while compared to winter 2017.

All Iranians aged over 10 years, who worked at least one hour a week, or temporary left their work during the survey week, were included as "employed labor force" in the report.

The country's labor force participation rate stood at 39.7 percent in winter (0.4 percent less than autumn), registering a 0.8 percent increase year-on-year.